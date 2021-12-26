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Cazadores Reposado Tequila 1L Bottle

Cazadores – Reposado Tequila

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The original Tequila CAZADORES® Reposado (meaning rested) spends up to a year in new American oak barrels creating a perfect balance of agave and woody flavors. Citrus and tropical fruits, vanilla notes and the customary smooth finish, makes Tequila CAZADORES® Reposado excellent in cocktails or sipping neat.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Sergio N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Solid represado

    Solid represado
    Annie A. - Verified buyer