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Casamigos Reposado Tequila 750ml Bottle

Casamigos – Reposado Tequila

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Crafted with care, this expression features a rich and smooth tequila aged for 7 months. Notes of caramel, cocoa, and spice. Founded by George Clooney. 40% ABV.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

17 Reviews
  • 8 months ago
    madeline d. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Melanie B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Yes

    Good
    Michele . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Cleto E. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Spencer . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Arianna M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Henry K. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Mubaraka M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    Sylvia J. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    One of the best in my opinion. Smooth, fine caramel edge. Best for sipping...

    Prefer to sip my tequila beat. Therefore it needs to be smooth with a slightly sweet edge to it.
    Christopher M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Taste like water

    No burn
    Samaria B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Smooth
    Amber W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Easy

    I didn’t have to walk
    Patrick B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    A tequila you want to sip

    Very smooth. Makes an incredible margarita too when mixed with Tres Agaves Margarita Mix
    Chris C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Smooth
    Ashley . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The smoothest sip out there

    My new favorite
    Frida P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Delightfully smooth and rich with a hint of smoke.

    Dan P. - Verified buyer