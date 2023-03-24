Casamigos – Reposado Tequila
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Crafted with care, this expression features a rich and smooth tequila aged for 7 months. Notes of caramel, cocoa, and spice. Founded by George Clooney. 40% ABV.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
17 Reviews
- 8 months agomadeline d. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMelanie B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
YesGoodMichele . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoCleto E. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoSpencer . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoArianna M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoHenry K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMubaraka M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoSylvia J. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
One of the best in my opinion. Smooth, fine caramel edge. Best for sipping...Prefer to sip my tequila beat. Therefore it needs to be smooth with a slightly sweet edge to it.Christopher M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Taste like waterNo burnSamaria B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothSmoothAmber W. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
EasyI didn’t have to walkPatrick B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
A tequila you want to sipVery smooth. Makes an incredible margarita too when mixed with Tres Agaves Margarita MixChris C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothSmoothAshley . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The smoothest sip out thereMy new favoriteFrida P. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Delightfully smooth and rich with a hint of smoke.Dan P. - Verified buyer