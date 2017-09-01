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Cabo Wabo – Reposado Tequila
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Cabo Wabo Reposado takes Thick Cut tequila aged for at least 2 months in American oak barrels. Crafted for bold agave flavor, this is a tequila that both stands up in any drink, but tastes just as good on the rocks. Gold in color, with a scent of citrus. A bit of fruit and spicy pepper that hangs around after each sip.