Cabo Wabo – Reposado Tequila

375ml Bottle From $ 24.99

750ml Bottle From $ 27.99

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Cabo Wabo Reposado takes Thick Cut tequila aged for at least 2 months in American oak barrels. Crafted for bold agave flavor, this is a tequila that both stands up in any drink, but tastes just as good on the rocks. Gold in color, with a scent of citrus. A bit of fruit and spicy pepper that hangs around after each sip.