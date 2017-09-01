Astral – Reposado Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 26.99

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Astral Tequila Reposado is made with 100% Blue Weber agave, nourished with good energy from the sun and stars. Astral Tequila believes that the more good energy we put into our world, the more good energy goes around. Astral actions their sustainability commitment by upcycling the agave fibers after distillation into adobe bricks which will be used to build homes and community centers in Jalisco, Mexico. This premium tequila has been aged in American Oak bourbon barrels and features notes of agave, caramel, and oak on the palate. Best enjoyed on the rocks or in a variety of cocktails fit for any occasion. Astral makes the perfect tequila gift for friends and family. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Astral Tequila Reposado. Please drink responsibly.