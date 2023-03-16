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Product of Mexico. Moderately full-bodied; figs, wet stone, dried grasses; bold, round texture; smooth feel with deep flavors. 80 Proof.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
8 months ago
Leahla N. - Verified buyer
""
3 years ago
Good stuff
Good
Chrissy C. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Omg
Stop asking me
Chrissy C. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
B
B
Chrissy C. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Good
No thanks
Chrissy C. - Verified buyer