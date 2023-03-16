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1800 Reposado Tequila 375ml Bottle

1800 – Reposado Tequila

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Product of Mexico. Moderately full-bodied; figs, wet stone, dried grasses; bold, round texture; smooth feel with deep flavors. 80 Proof.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 8 months ago
    Leahla N. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    Good stuff

    Good
    Chrissy C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Omg

    Stop asking me
    Chrissy C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    B

    B
    Chrissy C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    No thanks
    Chrissy C. - Verified buyer