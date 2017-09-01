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Ocho Tequila Plata Tequila 750ml Bottle

Ocho Tequila – Plata Tequila

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One of the few tequilas still made slowly in the old fashioned way, Tequila Ocho is a fine quality spirit which accentuates that which is exclusive to tequila, the agave flavor. Unaged and honors the noble agaves of Arandas and the Camarena “Ranchos” through intense, lively and clean flavors. Made with 100% Blue Agave.

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