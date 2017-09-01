Montelobos – Espadín Mezcal

750ml Bottle From $ 34.99

750ml Bottle From $ 44.00

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Born from centuries of mezcalero craft and enlightened by the methodical pursuit of perfection, Montelobos Espadin is an unaged joven mezcal, crafted from meticulously cultivated, 100% sustainably grown, organic agave Espadin. An underground pit is filled with volcanic stone which is heated using 2 different woods which roasts the agave for 5 days. It is milled under the weight of a traditional single Cantera stone Tahona, and then wild fermented in open-air pine vats for up to 7 days. Following the artisanal method with firewood heating copper stills, the mezcal is small batch twice distilled to achieve a perfect balance of sweetness and subtle smoke. This artisinally produced joven mezcal is strikingly balanced and complex, with a bold integration between all the notes that mezcal has to offer. Montelobos Espadin is an experience unto itself.