Montelobos – Tobalá Joven Mezcal

750ml Bottle From $ 99.99

750ml Bottle From $ 130.35

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Born from centuries of mezcalero craft and enlightened by the methodical pursuit of perfection, Montelobos Tobala is an unaged joven mezcal, crafted from meticulously cultivated agave, which is roasted underground, wild fermented and small batch. This expression of Montelobos is copper pot distilled to achieve perfect balance of green agave, sweetness, and subtle smoke. Meticulously crafted, artisinally produced and strikingly balanced, Montelobos Tobala is an experience unto itself.