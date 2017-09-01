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Mezcal Alipús – Santa Ana Del Rio
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The Alipús line is named for the villages in which they are distilled. This one is produced by Don Eduardo Hernandez and is made with espadín harvested from mountainous, chalky soil at 5200 feet above sea level. The mezcal is clean and crisp with dried herbs and a touch more smoke than the nose, but still not too strong. The finish is a little bitter with a touch of earth left behind.