El Silencio – Mezcal Espadín
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s an organic Mezcal, they use only the finest and carefully selected 10-12 year old Espadin agaves. Their products are handmade in small batches. Like other artisanal Mezcals, El Silencio’s production does not involve any additives or industrial processes.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.86
7 Reviews
- 1 year agoJose C. - Verified buyer""
- 3 years ago
DelishGreat with a limeAnaelisa . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Best Mezcal at this price point.GreatAleksander D. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Solid tasting midrange mezcal...At one time this was my favorite mezcal until I tasted some local brands in Mexico City. Those brands were smoother. El Silencio comes in second place. I still enjoy it’s smokey, sweet flavor for those times I don’t have access to the local Mexican varietChristopher M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
LovelyIt was for my boyfriendRenee H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YayYumZachary T. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Delicious and SmokeySo smooth and great with fresh citrus and agave!!Kristine V. - Verified buyer