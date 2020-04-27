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El Buho Mezcal 750ml Bottle

El Buho – Mezcal

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Light Smokey not an overwhelming alcohol taste but present

    Recommend sipping neat and letting it breathe Down a few mins
    Leila C. - Verified buyer