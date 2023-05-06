Del Maguey – Vida Organic Mezcal |

750ml Bottle From $ 31.49

750ml Bottle From $ 37.99

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Hand crafted, it is twice distilled, very slowly in small wood-fired, riverside copper stills to flavor specifications that underscore its versatility in cocktails. Another masterpiece out of San Luis del Rio, it has a nose of fruit aromatics, a hint of honey, vanilla and roast agave; the palate offers ginger, cinnamon, burnt sandalwood, banana and tangerine, with a long, soft finish.