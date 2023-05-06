Del Maguey – Vida Organic Mezcal
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Hand crafted, it is twice distilled, very slowly in small wood-fired, riverside copper stills to flavor specifications that underscore its versatility in cocktails. Another masterpiece out of San Luis del Rio, it has a nose of fruit aromatics, a hint of honey, vanilla and roast agave; the palate offers ginger, cinnamon, burnt sandalwood, banana and tangerine, with a long, soft finish.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
14 Reviews
- 7 months agoDominic M. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoRobert W. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
PerfectPerfectMatthew S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoCat Y. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoKenan P. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great entry level mezcalGreat to sip on its own or in a cocktail! If you enjoy a vegetal smoke with a medium to light mouth feel this is the perfect mezcal for you.Janay J. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Simply the best mezcal for the priceSimply the best mezcal for the priceMarc H. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
So tasty and smoothSo tasty and smoothMatthew S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Best value mezcal out there!Best value mezcal out there!Marc H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years agoJust cuzW H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothSmoothTunde O. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth flavorSmooth flavorTunde O. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Best Mezcal!Great for cocktails or for sipping.Lisa C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothLight Smokey flavorTunde O. - Verified buyer