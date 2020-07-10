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Tequila & Mezcal
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Mezcal
Banhez – Joven Mezcal
|
375ml Bottle
From
$21.74
750ml Bottle
From
$27.49
1L Bottle
From
$38.99
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
3 years ago
Simply Iconic.
She’s the one. Easy, breezy Blessings.
Aaron . -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Smooth and delicious
Oaxaca’s coop does well with mezcal
Megan M. -
Verified buyer
1