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Puerto Vallarta Tequila Gold 750ml Bottle

Puerto Vallarta Tequila – Gold

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    It does the job

    It’s cheap ass tequila, not as bad as I thought it’d be
    Cait I. - Verified buyer