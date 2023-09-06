Jose Cuervo – Especial Gold Tequila
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Product of Mexico. A double distilled blend of reposado and young tequilas. 80 Proof
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.90
21 Reviews
- 3 months agoSandra C. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months agoShirley S. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months ago
It’s nice with orange juiceNice with orange juiceSandra C. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months agoElizabeth G. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months ago
It’s smooth for the moneyI can only say that if your preference is a step or two above, when you’re broke, this will sate your palateGrace H. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoTerrance M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKaren H. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
,,..Miriah A. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoShannon K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
The only reason it gets 4 stars is that I don’t see the 1.75 size,otherwise I’m satisfied.I’m satisfiedShannon K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agomichele c. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoLynette C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
FavoriteThis is my go to tequila.Karen H. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoGeneice T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Decent tequila for the priceDecent tequila for the priceD D. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoGeneice T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agomichele c. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Like heaven on earth...Fernando J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Cheap and good for margaritasMade a blackberry mint margarita!!Jordan W. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
HiYesArdell H. - Verified buyer