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Jose Cuervo Especial Gold Tequila 750ml Bottle

Jose Cuervo – Especial Gold Tequila

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Product of Mexico. A double distilled blend of reposado and young tequilas. 80 Proof

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.90

21 Reviews
  • 3 months ago
    Sandra C. - Verified buyer
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  • 5 months ago
    Shirley S. - Verified buyer
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  • 6 months ago

    It’s nice with orange juice

    Nice with orange juice
    Sandra C. - Verified buyer
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  • 6 months ago
    Elizabeth G. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago

    It’s smooth for the money

    I can only say that if your preference is a step or two above, when you’re broke, this will sate your palate
    Grace H. - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Terrance M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Karen H. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    ,,

    ..
    Miriah A. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Shannon K. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    The only reason it gets 4 stars is that I don’t see the 1.75 size,otherwise I’m satisfied.

    I’m satisfied
    Shannon K. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    michele c. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Lynette C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Favorite

    This is my go to tequila.
    Karen H. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Geneice T. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Decent tequila for the price

    Decent tequila for the price
    D D. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Geneice T. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    michele c. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Like heaven on earth

    ...
    Fernando J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Cheap and good for margaritas

    Made a blackberry mint margarita!!
    Jordan W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Hi

    Yes
    Ardell H. - Verified buyer