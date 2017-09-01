Agavales – Gold Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 14.99

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Agavales Gold is markedly better than any of the dozens of mass-market mixtos. It's nothing luxurious by any means—it is, after all, gold tequila, which means unaged and food-colored—but it has a distinctive nose of black pepper and pineapple, with none of gasoline scents you get from other tequilas in its price range. It definitely has fumes but is a smooth tequila for the price point.