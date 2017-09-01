Casamigas – Jalapeño Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 32.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 53.99

1L Bottle From $ 70.99

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Using our Casamigos Blanco made from 100% Blue Weber agave, CASAMIGAS Jalapeño Tequila is naturally flavored with green jalapeños to create a spicy yet balanced tequila with just the right level of heat. CASAMIGAS Jalapeño Tequila is an ultra-premium tequila with clean tasting notes of spicy green jalapeños, hints of citrus and sweet agave.