Casamigas – Jalapeño Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 32.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 53.99

1L Bottle From $ 70.99

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Casamigos Jalapeno Tequila is an ultra-premium tequila crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave and made with natural flavors. Derived from the pristine Casamigos Blanco, this Casamigos features a natural infusion that brings just the right amount of heat. Revel in the spicy yet balanced taste of natural jalapeno flavors, hints of citrus, and sweet agave. Enjoy this unique tequila on the rocks, neat or add some heat to delicious tequila cocktails such as a Casamigos Spicy Cucumber Margarita or Casamigos Spicy Ranch Water. Casamigos Jalapeno Tequila promises an experience that will ignite your palate. Includes one 80 proof 1.75 L bottle of Casamigos Jalapeno Tequila. Please drink responsibly.