Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Blanco Tequila 750ml Bottle

21 Seeds – Grapefruit Hibiscus Blanco Tequila

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Experience the luxury of simplicity with 21Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Infused Tequila. With soft, citrus-forward notes and a floral hint, this tequila blanco is infused with natural flavors for a fruity taste without being sugary. 21Seeds crafts its award-winning tequila alcohol by slow cooking agaves from Jalisco. The double distilling and cold filtering processes result in a blanco base ready to be infused with the juice of real fruit for the perfect tequila gift with incredible taste. Best enjoyed in a Seed & Soda cocktail. 21Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus (Blanco Tequila Infused with Grapefruit, Hibiscus and Other Natural Flavors) was awarded a Gold Medal in 2021 at the Bartender Spirits Awards. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of 21Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Infused Tequila. Please drink responsibly.

More By 21 Seeds

You May Also Like

Often Bought With