21 Seeds – Grapefruit Hibiscus Blanco Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 30.99

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Experience the luxury of simplicity with 21Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Infused Tequila. With soft, citrus-forward notes and a floral hint, this tequila blanco is infused with natural flavors for a fruity taste without being sugary. 21Seeds crafts its award-winning tequila alcohol by slow cooking agaves from Jalisco. The double distilling and cold filtering processes result in a blanco base ready to be infused with the juice of real fruit for the perfect tequila gift with incredible taste. Best enjoyed in a Seed & Soda cocktail. 21Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus (Blanco Tequila Infused with Grapefruit, Hibiscus and Other Natural Flavors) was awarded a Gold Medal in 2021 at the Bartender Spirits Awards. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of 21Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Infused Tequila. Please drink responsibly.