Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
21 Seeds – Cucumber Jalapeno Blanco Tequila
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Experience the luxury of simplicity with 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Infused Tequila. With bright, crisp notes of cucumber and a spicy finish, this tequila blanco infused with natural flavors offers the perfect balance of smooth flavor and fresh scent. 21Seeds crafts its award-winning tequila alcohol by slow cooking agaves from Jalisco. The double distilling and cold filtering processes result in a blanco base ready to be infused with the juice of real fruit for the perfect tequila gift with incredible taste. Best enjoyed in a Seed & Soda cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Infused Tequila. Please drink responsibly.