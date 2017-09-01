21 Seeds – Valencia Orange Blanco Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 32.99

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Experience the luxury of simplicity with 21Seeds Valencia Orange Infused Tequila. With bright orange notes and a lightly sweet, citrus taste, this tequila blanco is infused with the juice of real fruit to create a delightfully smooth infusion that is not too sweet. 21Seeds crafts its award-winning tequila alcohol by slow cooking agaves from Jalisco. The double distilling and cold filtering processes result in a blanco base ready to be infused with the juice of real fruit for the perfect tequila gift with incredible taste. Best enjoyed in a Seed & Soda cocktail. 21Seeds Valencia Orange (Blanco Tequila Infused with Valencia Orange and Other Natural Flavors) was awarded a Gold Medal in 2023 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of 21Seeds Valencia Orange Infused Tequila. Please drink responsibly.