21 Seeds – Cucumber Jalapeno Blanco Tequila

1L Bottle From $ 36.99

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Experience the perfect combination of luxury and simplicity with 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Infused Tequila. With bright, crisp notes of cucumber and a spicy finish, our tequila blanco infused with natural flavors offers the perfect balance of smooth flavor and fresh scent. Our tequila undergoes meticulous double distillation and cold filtering that bestows it with a clear, smooth blanco base. This base is then infused with the juice of real fruits, contributing to a masterful taste, creating the perfect gift for the tequila connoisseur. Perfect for an easy Seed & Soda cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 1L bottle of 21Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Infused Tequila. Please drink responsibly.