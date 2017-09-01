Aga Vie Silver – Agave Spirits and Cognac

750ml Bottle From $ 41.99

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A French product made of a blend of agave-based spirit (think tequila except it can't be called tequila because it's made in France instead of Mexico) and cognac. From this union, they produce a spirit that they claim has the flavor of agave but not the "harshness and edge that is common in most tequilas." It is also meant to honor the "rich history between France and Mexico." The name itself is a blend of the "aga" in "agave" and the French "vie" for "life." Aga Vie Esprit D'Argent is their "silver" expression, which like the blancos of Mexican tequila is their un-aged version.