Foro – Rosso Vermouth di Torino

1L Bottle From $ 17.49

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Foro Rosso is a delicious red vermouth at an affordable price. Whether you’re making Manhattans, Negronis, or a modern recipe, it tastes delicious in cocktails or by itself.



The production process consists of two infusions:



The 1st infusion: Wormwood and fortified wine are heated to 70 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes.

The 2nd infusion: Wormwood is infused into the wine for a second time at 40 degrees Celsius. This is known as the Decotto process.



There are additional extractions achieved through maceration at room temperature. Once the extractions are complete, they are blended with the fortified wine.