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Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Cognac 750ml Bottle

Rémy Martin – 1738 Accord Royal Cognac

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Medium silky body. Lots of ripe fruit notes with hints of vanilla and oak pepper. 80 Proof

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

14 Reviews
  • 6 months ago
    Jeaniece D. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago
    Jeaniece D. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago
    Tomasz . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Linda B. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 years ago

    Very smooth

    Very smooth
    Monica T. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    I love it

    I love it
    Chatwana . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Nice

    Perfect
    Nikki . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The best!

    Favorite thing to sip
    John K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Amazing with crab!

    Had a crab boil for my Birthday, and splash of this on the crab meat and roe is blissfully amazing! Great way to cap off the day.
    James M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth and silky

    It’s great and smooth!
    Jameycia J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Deliciousness
    Kyle . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    It’s good
    Kyle . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Nice

    Nice
    Huy P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Brilliant

    Perfect nightcap
    Paul V. - Verified buyer