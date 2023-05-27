Rémy Martin – 1738 Accord Royal Cognac
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Medium silky body. Lots of ripe fruit notes with hints of vanilla and oak pepper. 80 Proof
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
14 Reviews
- 6 months agoJeaniece D. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoJeaniece D. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoTomasz . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLinda B. - Verified buyer""
- 2 years ago
Very smoothVery smoothMonica T. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
I love itI love itChatwana . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
NicePerfectNikki . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The best!Favorite thing to sipJohn K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Amazing with crab!Had a crab boil for my Birthday, and splash of this on the crab meat and roe is blissfully amazing! Great way to cap off the day.James M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth and silkyIt’s great and smooth!Jameycia J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodDeliciousnessKyle . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothIt’s goodKyle . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
NiceNiceHuy P. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
BrilliantPerfect nightcapPaul V. - Verified buyer