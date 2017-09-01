Martingale – Batch 001 Cognac

700oz Bottle From $ 111.99

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Martingale Cognac is the first ever product release of a 100-year-old renowned cognac producer: a refreshingly new style of Cognac with a blend of four of the most sought-after crus, with a high Borderies content. Fresh, fragrant, and refined, it has the structure of a great whisky and the aroma of a fine wine.