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Hennessy VSOP Cognac 375ml Bottle

Hennessy – VSOP Cognac

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87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Smooth and supple on the palate, delicious for sipping after dinner.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Indira K. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth

    Smooth
    Rosemarie . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    CV c o

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    Dorian M. - Verified buyer