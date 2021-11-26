Hennessy – VSOP Cognac
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Nose of vanilla, clove, and cinnamon, as well as a strong, smooth taste. 40% ABV
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
9 Reviews
- 2 years ago
Heemteam, what else?HeemThirtyEric A. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Let’s just say I had a good night.It was very delightful.Troy . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
GoodGoodPrincess J. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
SmooothAlways a great taste and gets the party goingMichael S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothSmoky and smooth tasteJessie B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
This is my favorite LiquorIt’s not sweet tasting like the regular hennyShala B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
AMAZINGExcellent quick deliveryDaniela K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
ExcellentSmoothKyle . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodGoodDave . - Verified buyer