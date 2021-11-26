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Hennessy VSOP Cognac 750ml Bottle

Hennessy – VSOP Cognac

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Nose of vanilla, clove, and cinnamon, as well as a strong, smooth taste. 40% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

9 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Heemteam, what else?

    HeemThirty
    Eric A. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Let’s just say I had a good night.

    It was very delightful.
    Troy . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Princess J. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smoooth

    Always a great taste and gets the party going
    Michael S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Smoky and smooth taste
    Jessie B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    This is my favorite Liquor

    It’s not sweet tasting like the regular henny
    Shala B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    AMAZING

    Excellent quick delivery
    Daniela K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Excellent

    Smooth
    Kyle . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Dave . - Verified buyer