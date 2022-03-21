E and J – Grand Blue VSOP Brandy
|
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Level up with Grand Blue. Barrel-aged to perfection, E&J VSOP earned the name of Grand Blue to commemorate its premium smooth finish and rich flavor. Crafted in the style of fine European brandies, both fans and critics can’t get enough of E&J VSOP.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
5 Reviews
- 1 year agoCynthia W. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoDoryan . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Does the job but would choose a better qualityDoes the job but would choose a better qualityTatiyana S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
One the best brandyStraight to the pointRyan . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Nice and very SmoothLove the tasteCalvin R. - Verified buyer