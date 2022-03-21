E and J – Grand Blue VSOP Brandy |

50ml Bottle From $ 1.99

200ml Bottle From $ 6.00

375ml Bottle From $ 6.99

750ml Bottle From $ 9.99

1L Bottle From $ 15.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 23.49

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Level up with Grand Blue. Barrel-aged to perfection, E&J VSOP earned the name of Grand Blue to commemorate its premium smooth finish and rich flavor. Crafted in the style of fine European brandies, both fans and critics can’t get enough of E&J VSOP.