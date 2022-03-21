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E and J Grand Blue VSOP Brandy 750ml Bottle

E and J – Grand Blue VSOP Brandy

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Level up with Grand Blue. Barrel-aged to perfection, E&J VSOP earned the name of Grand Blue to commemorate its premium smooth finish and rich flavor. Crafted in the style of fine European brandies, both fans and critics can’t get enough of E&J VSOP.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Cynthia W. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Doryan . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Does the job but would choose a better quality

    Does the job but would choose a better quality
    Tatiyana S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    One the best brandy

    Straight to the point
    Ryan . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Nice and very Smooth

    Love the taste
    Calvin R. - Verified buyer