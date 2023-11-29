D'ussé – VSOP Cognac |

200ml Bottle From $ 15.49

375ml Bottle From $ 24.99

750ml Bottle From $ 45.99

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Naturally aged to a beautifully bold blend with a rich bouquet of woody notes and a touch of cinnamon. Distinctively smooth flavors of spice, almond and cinnamon with dried fruit accents.