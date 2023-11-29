D'ussé – VSOP Cognac
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Naturally aged to a beautifully bold blend with a rich bouquet of woody notes and a touch of cinnamon. Distinctively smooth flavors of spice, almond and cinnamon with dried fruit accents.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
11 Reviews
- 1 week ago
Beast mode frBeast mode frBryan N. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoStephanie M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMariah H. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoShante S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoDesmond O. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJustice R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoChristopher E. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
House favoriteIt’s always in my houseDarae . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Yes baaabyDelicious and smooth and packs that relax.Deanna L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The smoothest Sip out here.It’s perfect for a nice night out!Bernice . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Pleasantly surprisedDelicious.Lawrencia C. - Verified buyer