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D'ussé VSOP Cognac 375ml Bottle

D'ussé – VSOP Cognac

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Naturally aged to a beautifully bold blend with a rich bouquet of woody notes and a touch of cinnamon. Distinctively smooth flavors of spice, almond and cinnamon with dried fruit accents.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

11 Reviews
  • 1 week ago

    Beast mode fr

    Beast mode fr
    Bryan N. - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Stephanie M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Mariah H. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Shante S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Desmond O. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Justice R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Christopher E. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    House favorite

    It’s always in my house
    Darae . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yes baaaby

    Delicious and smooth and packs that relax.
    Deanna L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The smoothest Sip out here.

    It’s perfect for a nice night out!
    Bernice . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Pleasantly surprised

    Delicious.
    Lawrencia C. - Verified buyer