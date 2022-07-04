Cîroc – VS French Brandy |

750ml Bottle From $ 21.49

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From the brand that defined luxury vodka comes a revolution in brown spirits: an ultra-premium fine French brandy. CIROC VS is masterfully blended using exceptional aged brandies, resulting in a luxurious taste featuring rich notes of fresh fruit, vanilla and a hint of French oak. Crafted from fine French grapes and distilled in the south of France in traditional Alembic copper pot stills, our brandy offers unparalleled smoothness and elegance. To be simple, our spirit is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of CIROC VS. Please drink responsibly.