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Bisquit and Dubouché XO Cognac 750ml Bottle

Bisquit and Dubouché – XO Cognac

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Bisquit & Dubouché XO Cognac is a silky, sumptuous cognac crafted by using only the most prestigious eaux-de-vie from the Grande and Petite Champagne crus. Bisquit & Dubouché XO is slowly aged in French barrels for a minimum of 10 years. Its wonderfully lingering finish and incredibly smooth taste are the satisfying results of our uniquely long distillation time.

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