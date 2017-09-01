Bisquit and Dubouché – VSOP Cognac

375ml Bottle From $ 35.99

750ml Bottle From $ 64.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Bisquit & Dubouché VSOP Cognac (Very Superior Old Pale) is a luxury and authentic cognac crafted in the Cognac region in France. This exceptional cognac is made from the most prestigious eaux-de-vie of vines harvested from four main crus: Petite and Grande Champagne, Fin Bois and Bons Bois. Bisquit & Dubouché VSOP is characterized by a warm amber color and a spicy bouquet. A unique liquid obtained with a long distillation time and a minimum aging of 4 years.