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Bisquit and Dubouché VSOP Cognac 750ml Bottle

Bisquit and Dubouché – VSOP Cognac

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Bisquit & Dubouché VSOP Cognac (Very Superior Old Pale) is a luxury and authentic cognac crafted in the Cognac region in France. This exceptional cognac is made from the most prestigious eaux-de-vie of vines harvested from four main crus: Petite and Grande Champagne, Fin Bois and Bons Bois. Bisquit & Dubouché VSOP is characterized by a warm amber color and a spicy bouquet. A unique liquid obtained with a long distillation time and a minimum aging of 4 years.

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