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Armagnac de Montal VS Brandy 750ml Bottle

Armagnac de Montal – VS Brandy

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One of the least-expensive armagnacs, but don’t let that fool you. This formidable drink will delight anyone searching for an introduction to the cousin of cognac. Easy to drink, not too much burn, and with delightful hints of tobacco and vanilla, Armagnac de Montal VS is the perfect companion to a cigar for those whose budget won’t allow the extravagant prices of other armagnacs. Try it, you’ll like it for the price.

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