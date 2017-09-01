White Claw Spirits Vodka + Soda – Peach

4 Cans 12oz From $ 9.49

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WHITE CLAW™ SPIRITS VODKA + SODA PEACH 12 FL OZ CAN

White Claw® Peach Vodka + Soda. Born from the new wave of vodka. The world’s first Triple Wave

Filtered vodka collides with a bite of juicy peach flavor, perfectly ripe with just the right hit of

tartness. Together, delivering unrivalled taste refreshment with a smoother, superior finish. Best

served cold, it tastes like a late-summer rooftop party.