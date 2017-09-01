White Claw Spirits Vodka + Soda – Wild Cherry

4 Cans 12oz From $ 11.49

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WHITE CLAW™ SPIRITS VODKA + SODA WILD CHERRY 12 FL OZ CAN

White Claw® Wild Cherry Vodka + Soda. Born from the new wave of vodka. The world’s first Triple

Wave Filtered vodka collides with ripe dark cherry flavor, nailing the balance between sweet and

sour. Together, delivering unrivalled taste refreshment with a smoother, superior finish. Best served

cold, it tastes like 3pm on a summer Friday.