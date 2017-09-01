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White Claw Spirits Vodka + Soda – Wild Cherry
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WHITE CLAW™ SPIRITS VODKA + SODA WILD CHERRY 12 FL OZ CAN White Claw® Wild Cherry Vodka + Soda. Born from the new wave of vodka. The world’s first Triple Wave Filtered vodka collides with ripe dark cherry flavor, nailing the balance between sweet and sour. Together, delivering unrivalled taste refreshment with a smoother, superior finish. Best served cold, it tastes like 3pm on a summer Friday.