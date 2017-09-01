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White Claw Spirits Vodka + Soda – Variety Pack
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WHITE CLAW™ SPIRITS VODKA + SODA VARIETY PACK White Claw® Vodka + Soda Variety Pack. Born from the new wave of vodka. Made with the world’s first Triple Wave Filtered vodka, you choose which flavor to unleash – from tastes of dark ripe cherry, juicy peach, freshly cut pineapple and ripe watermelon. Each one delivers unrivalled taste refreshment with a smoother, superior finish. Best served cold, it belongs at summer nights out that don’t end until morning.