White Claw Spirits Vodka + Soda – Variety Pack

8 Cans 12oz From $ 4.34

8 Cans 12oz From $ 27.99

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WHITE CLAW™ SPIRITS VODKA + SODA VARIETY PACK

White Claw® Vodka + Soda Variety Pack. Born from the new wave of vodka. Made with the world’s first Triple Wave Filtered vodka, you choose which flavor to unleash – from tastes of dark ripe cherry, juicy peach, freshly cut pineapple and ripe watermelon. Each one delivers unrivalled taste refreshment with a smoother, superior finish.

Best served cold, it belongs at summer nights out that don’t end until morning.