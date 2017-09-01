White Claw Spirits Vodka + Soda – Pineapple

4 Cans 12oz From $ 11.49

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WHITE CLAW™ SPIRITS VODKA + SODA PINEAPPLE 12 FL OZ CAN

White Claw® Pineapple Vodka + Soda. Born from the new wave of vodka. The world’s first Triple

Wave Filtered vodka collides with freshly cut pineapple flavor – vibrant and tropical that hits the

sweet spot just right. Together, delivering unrivalled taste refreshment with a smoother, superior

finish. Best served cold, crack it open at your next open-air gig.