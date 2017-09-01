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White Claw Spirits Vodka + Soda – Watermelon
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WHITE CLAW™ SPIRITS VODKA + SODA WATERMELON 12 FL OZ CAN White Claw® Watermelon Vodka + Soda. Born from the new wave of vodka. The world’s first Triple Wave Filtered vodka collides with the unmistakable taste of ripe watermelon flavor, crisp and juicy with a subtle bite of balancing rind. Together, delivering unrivalled taste refreshment with a smoother, superior finish. Best served cold, it belongs at summer nights out that don’t end until morning.