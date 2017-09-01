The Cocktail Courier – Party Can Triple Spice Margarita

750ml Bottle From $ 26.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 28.49

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We LOVE the art of mixology. That being said, for those of you on-the-go who want to enjoy a Ready-To-Drink, look no further than the Party Can. Made with 100% blue weber agave tequila, fresh lime juice, premium orange liqueur, and subtle spices from real ginger, cinnamon and chili pepper, the Triple Spice Margarita puts the world�s most popular cocktail in the palm of your hand with 12 full-sized cocktails in one can, with a resealable lid. Party Can is shelf-stable for up to 6 months.



Perfect for every occasion, the Party Can will have you drinking craft cocktails in seconds.



Chill. Shake. Party!