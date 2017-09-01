Superbird – Paloma

12oz Can From $ 4.72

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Superbird Paloma is the best d*mn cocktail that just happens to come in a can. Superbird is made with 4 natural ingredients—100% Blue Weber Agave Tequila, grapefruit juice, agave nectar and sparkling water—elevating the canned cocktail experience. Created as a superior alternative to the artificially flavored hard seltzer category. Perfect for on-the-go (picnics, beach, pool, camping, tailgates), straight out of the fridge, or poured into a glass. Try Superbird Free for an elevated take on the tequila and soda.