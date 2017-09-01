Sochelada – Soju x Michelada Cocktail

Single From $ 6.49

6 Cans 12oz From $ 6.99

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"Best michelada in a can" - Experience the pinnacle of fusion as Korea's soju meets Mexico's beloved michelada. L.A. Soju's Sochelada is meticulously crafted to satisfy even the most discerning michelada enthusiast. Infused with the essence of soju, artfully-blended beer, invigorating tomato and lime juices, and exquisite medley of spices, our Sochelada redefines the traditional michelada, ushering it into a realm of modern innovation in alcoholic beverages. With each sip, enjoy a harmonious blend of cultures and flavors.