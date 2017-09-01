Party Can – Gold Rush Old Fashioned

1.75L Bottle From $ 27.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

The Gold Rush is the cocktail every bourbon lover dreams of at night. Made with real Kentucky bourbon, fresh lemon juice, natural herbs, bitters, and black and chamomile tea the Gold Rush strikes gold with every sip. If you�re looking for a cocktail that�s perfect for sipping outside on a hot summer day or by the fire on a snowy night, this is the cocktail for you. Like all our Party Cans, the Gold Rush serves 12 and is resealable in case you don�t crush the whole can in one go.



Chill. Shake. Party!