Party Can – Passion Fruit Cosmicpolitan |

1.75L Bottle From $ 11.49

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Made with vodka, combier liqueur d�orange, passion fruit and lime juices, the Party Can Cosmicpolitan is a twist on the classic cocktail that swept cities in the 90s. Host your friends to cheers to the good times with 12 full sized cocktails in one resealable can and remember � dreams change, trends come and go, but a good cocktail never goes out of style.