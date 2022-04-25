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Malibu Splash – Hangout Mix Pack
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New and Refreshing Flavored Malt Beverage from the producers of Malibu Rum. Slightly sparking with a fusion of sun drenched fruit flavors and coconut.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
tori b. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Great Taste - Full of Flavor!
Malibu Splash is my favorite - all of the flavors are fantastic! I enjoy it all year-round… Highly recommend!
2 years ago
Fantastic!
My absolute favorite canned beverage of the Summer! I love all of the flavors (Pineapple, Strawberry, Lime, & Passion Fruit)!