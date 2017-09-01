Loyal Nine Cocktails – Classic Margarita

4 Cans 12oz From $ 14.49

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An easy to drink cocktail right at your fingertips, Loyal 9 Tequila Classic Lime Margarita Cocktail will bring new flavors to your day. With a sophisticated and refreshing taste, this stand out drink will become a crowd favorite. Rebelling against fake ingredients, this ready to drink canned cocktail is unlike the rest made with real lime juice and tequila at a 9% ABV. This convenient RTD is best enjoyed chilled or in a glass over ice. Real tequila. Real fruit. Real flavor. Includes one 9% alc./vol. 12 fl oz can of Loyal 9 Tequila Classic Lime Margarita Cocktail. Please enjoy responsibly!