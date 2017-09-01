Loyal Nine Cocktails – Lemonade Iced Tea Vodka Seltzer

4 Cans 12oz From $ 13.49

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An easy to drink cocktail right at your fingertips, Loyal Nine Lemonade + Iced Tea Cocktail will bring new flavors to your day. With a sophisticated and refreshing taste, this stand out drink will become a crowd favorite. Rebelling against fake ingredients, this cocktail is unlike the rest made with real lemons and vodka at a 9% ABV. This cocktail is best enjoyed chilled or in a glass over ice. Real vodka. Real fruit. Real flavor. Includes four 9% alc./vol. 12 fl oz cans. Please enjoy responsibly!