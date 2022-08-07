Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Jose Cuervo Margaritas – Golden
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Blended with all the authentic Cuervo ingredients, Cuervo mix, Cuervo gold tequila and Grand Marnier to create the finest premixed margarita available.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
Nelson M. - Verified buyer
2 years ago
Best ready to drink
Add ice and ready to drink. Great for a Saturday afternoon.
Nelson M. - Verified buyer
2 years ago
Excellent
I love this margarita. I add an extra shot of Jose Cuervo and some ice cubes and it’s an instant party!
2 years ago
Excellent choice
It’s blended perfectly. Just add ice and enjoy!
3 years ago
Mix with ice and enjoy.
Great!! Add strawberries and ice and enjoy.