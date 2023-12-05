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Spirits
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Ready-to-Drink
High Noon Sun Sips – Variety Pack
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8 Cans 12oz
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$3.57
12 Cans 12oz
From
$4.53
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
8 Reviews
3 days ago
Cassandra K. -
Verified buyer
""
3 months ago
Emily D. -
Verified buyer
""
5 months ago
David M. -
Verified buyer
""
7 months ago
Nice taste.
Cuz it tastes good
Justin H. -
Verified buyer
""
11 months ago
Matt T. -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
yummy
the best tasting seltzers on the market imo
Carina M. -
Verified buyer
1 year ago
Kelly H. -
Verified buyer
1 year ago
Jason L. -
Verified buyer
1