Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Cutwater Cocktails Margarita 4 Cans 12oz

Cutwater Cocktails – Margarita

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Gluten free. Ready-to-enjoy cocktail. Made with real tequila. Award Winning: Made with our real vodka. Est. San Diego. A Bold Classic Real Tequila. Known as the most popular cocktail in America, the margarita is a san Diego favorite. Featuring a bold tequila aroma with bright notes of lime and splash of orange in the mix. Refreshing and balanced. Award-Winning and Adventure-Ready at cutwater, we are explorers, charting the course with adventure in mind. Our award-winning portfolio of spirits including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums, tequilas, mezcals, and liqueurs are meticulously- distilled and incorporated into our canned lineup. Armed with some heavy experience and boundless determination, we invite all who share our passion to join our journey. Please enjoy responsibly

More By Cutwater

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.92

12 Reviews
  • 1 month ago

    Yummy

    Awesome margarita
    Shirley J. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 month ago
    Adrian Z. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 11 months ago

    No

    No
    Kyle W. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Anjanette . - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Art S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Ryan D. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Ryan D. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 2 years ago

    Surprisingly good!

    Better tasting and with more gusto than you might expect.
    Richard K. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Yummy!

    Yummy!
    Jennifer L. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    It’s good but doesn’t beat a marg from a Mexican restaurant.

    It’s too sweet and tastes processed. Needs more natural flavors... needs more acidity to balance it.
    Heather W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Wrong item delivered to me

    I got the wrong item!! This never was received. Upset
    Cole H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Pretty authentic margarita, and packs a punch with 12.5% ABV. Comes with 4, you’ll be good with 2.

    Been drinking these for over a year, they have different flavors. Try them all!
    Alfredo H. - Verified buyer