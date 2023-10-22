Cutwater Cocktails – Margarita
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Gluten free. Ready-to-enjoy cocktail. Made with real tequila. Award Winning: Made with our real vodka. Est. San Diego. A Bold Classic Real Tequila. Known as the most popular cocktail in America, the margarita is a san Diego favorite. Featuring a bold tequila aroma with bright notes of lime and splash of orange in the mix. Refreshing and balanced. Award-Winning and Adventure-Ready at cutwater, we are explorers, charting the course with adventure in mind. Our award-winning portfolio of spirits including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums, tequilas, mezcals, and liqueurs are meticulously- distilled and incorporated into our canned lineup. Armed with some heavy experience and boundless determination, we invite all who share our passion to join our journey. Please enjoy responsibly
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Ratings & Reviews
4.92
- 1 month ago
YummyAwesome margaritaShirley J. - Verified buyer""
- 1 month agoAdrian Z. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months ago
NoNoKyle W. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAnjanette . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoArt S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoRyan D. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoRyan D. - Verified buyer""
- 2 years ago
Surprisingly good!Better tasting and with more gusto than you might expect.Richard K. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Yummy!Yummy!Jennifer L. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
It’s good but doesn’t beat a marg from a Mexican restaurant.It’s too sweet and tastes processed. Needs more natural flavors... needs more acidity to balance it.Heather W. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Wrong item delivered to meI got the wrong item!! This never was received. UpsetCole H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Pretty authentic margarita, and packs a punch with 12.5% ABV. Comes with 4, you’ll be good with 2.Been drinking these for over a year, they have different flavors. Try them all!Alfredo H. - Verified buyer